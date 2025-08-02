ICPC calls for collaboration in tackling systemic corruption, job racketeering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has reiterated its commitment to promoting fairness, transparency and integrity in public sector recruitment.

The Chairman of ICPC, Dr Musa Aliyu, SAN, gave the assurance on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Demola Bakare, spokesperson for the ICPC, Aliyu said this when the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

The board’s delegation was led by its Executive Secretary, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril.

Aliyu emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration in tackling systemic corruption and abuse of office, particularly in recruitment processes.

He appealed to the CDCFIB to uphold meritocracy and provide a level playing field for young Nigerians applying for jobs under the Board’s supervision.

The ICPC chairman also expressed concern over the increasing cases of job racketeering and warned that unchecked practices undermine national development and discourage foreign direct investment.

“One area I have always raised concerns about is the area of employment; many young Nigerians are challenged with job opportunities.

“Agencies of government should try to exercise fairness, and foster a level playing ground for all, irrespective of where they come from.

“Heads of government agencies in particular should be mindful of fairness in recruitment processes, to avoid undermining cohesion,” he said.

The ICPC’s boss further highlighted the Commission’s three-pronged approach to fighting corruption, which he said includes: prevention, enforcement, and public enlightenment.

He urged for sustained consultations among government agencies to address corruption holistically rather than relying solely on arrests and prosecutions.

He also proposed the idea of solidifying collaborations with the CDCFIB by way of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two agencies to enhance intelligence sharing, capacity building, and collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

In his remarks, Jibril thanked the ICPC chairman for the warm reception and underscored the importance of understanding the functions of ICPC in guiding the operations of the CDCFIB.

Jibril expressed the Board’s readiness to collaborate closely with the Commission in promoting integrity and transparency in the CDCFIB’s operations.

The CDFIPB was established by the Customs Immigration and Prisons Services Board Decree No. 14 of July 11, 1986.

Before the establishment of the board, the paramilitary services, except the Nigerian Customs and Excise, had been administered under the mainstream of the Ministry of Interior.

