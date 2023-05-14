ICPC boss turns 60, Buhari rejoices with him

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm greetings to Prof. Bolaji Olufunmileyi Owasanoye (SAN), Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, on his 60th birthday on May 15, 2023.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement.

In the statement on Sunday, Adesina said: “The President joins family members, friends and professional associates in celebrating the lawyer and scholar, who brought more depth into investigation and prosecution of corrupt practices, by working with others on Asset Recovery Strategy; Whistle Blower Policy; Non-conviction Based Asset Recovery Framework; Management of Recovered Assets Framework; Plea Bargain Manual and Corruption Case Management Manual.

“President Buhari salutes the courage, adeptness and rigorousness of the former Executive Secretary and Head of Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), who drove the advisory and strategic work of the think-tank to prepare key policy and anti-corruption strategy interventions of the government since 2015.

“As Prof. Owasanoye turns 60, the President notes his contributions to the law profession in Nigeria and beyond, with a commendable profile of working as Director of Research, and later Research Fellow at Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Professorial Research Associate, School of Oriental and African Studies University of London, and Visiting Professor, University of Pretoria, while consulting for many multilateral institutions.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will strengthen the Chairman of ICPC in health, insight and capacity to keep serving the nation.”