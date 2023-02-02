ICPC arrests woman offering new naira notes for sale

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday, arrested a woman, Omoseyin Oluwadarasimi Esther, with the Twitter handle Simisola of Lala, offering new naira notes for sale on social media.

According to Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson for ICPC, who disclosed this in a statement, the arrest was as a result of intelligence received which led the ICPC operatives to seek out and promptly arrest the suspect.

Oluwadarasimi, a social media “serial entrepreneur” who deals in skincare, sales of fuel, facilitation of foreign travels through visa acquisitions, and other businesses, seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to openly market the new notes. It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls and payment channels into a “ black market”

Oluwadarasimi is currently in ICPC detention and is helping the Commission with its findings on the criminal trading of the naira and the attendant scarcity and negative economic outcomes being caused by the action.

The action is in furtherance of the collaboration between CBN, ICPC and EFCC in implementing the new cashless policy and naira redesign.