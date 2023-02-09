ICPC arraigns NSCDC official over fake certificates

An officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command, Anthony Damisa, has been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday for alleged forgery and making of false statement.

Damisa was docked before Honourable Justice M. E. Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 3 sitting in Maitama, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

ICPC, in a Charge No: CR/348/2022 filed before the trial court, is alleging that the accused person used a forged Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Public Administration from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) as well as a forged National Diploma Certificate in General Agriculture from the College of Agriculture, Yandev, Benue State to seek higher placement in the Corps.

ICPC also informed the court of how investigation activities revealed that the certificates presented by the defendant to his employer did not emanate from the claimed institutions.

The Commission in four counts, is further accusing the defendant of making false statement to officers of ICPC while on their official duties.

His offences are contrary to Section 366, and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 89, Laws of the FCT and Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

When the charges were read to him, the accused person entered a “Not Guilty” plea, and his counsel Ibrahim Alhassan thereafter raised a bail application on behalf of his client which was not opposed by the prosecution counsel, Ebiye Oglafa.

The accused person was then admitted to bail in the sum of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) and a surety in like sum who must be a civil servant not below grade level 10. He was also ordered to deposit either his passport or driver’s licence as well as two passport photographs.

The matter has been adjourned to the 4th of April 2023 for commencement of hearing.