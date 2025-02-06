ICPC arraigns man for forging UNIABUJA degree, NYSC certificates

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has arraigned Baba Kudu Mohammed for allegedly forging a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Abuja and a National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate.

Mohammed was presented before Justice A.Y. Shafa of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, No. 45, sitting in Nyanya, on four counts of forgery.

ICPC accused him of presenting the alleged forged certificates to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission with the intent to secure employment with the agency.

One of the counts contained in the charge read: “That you BABA KUDU MOHAMMED (M) sometime in the month of August 2010 or thereabout at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did have in your possession a forged Letter of Exemption from National Service bearing your name with identification number NYSC/CMD/LT. No. 201201201 and serial number 15440 purportedly issued by the National Youth Service Corps Directorate Headquarters in Abuja and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 368 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 53, Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

Mohammed pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecution counsel, Hamza Sani, informed the court that they were prepared to proceed, as he had two witnesses present to support the case.

Counsel for the defendant, M.E. Abubakar, applied for bail on behalf of Mohammed, which the prosecution counsel did not oppose.

The court granted bail under specified conditions, and the case has been adjourned to March 3, 2025, for the commencement of hearings.

