ICPC arraigns FRSC official, others over fake certificate

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Achigili Raph Ogili and two others, Sunday Okpara and Rasaq Abdulrahaman Dabiri, over allegations of conspiracy and falsification of documents.
The trio, according to a press statement by the ICPC Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, were arraigned before Justice J. E. Obanor of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 29 sitting in Jabi, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.
In a Charge No: CR/321/2023 filed before the trial court, the Commission alleged that the 1st accused person (Ogili) used a forged University of Abuja statement of result with Registration Number 2720700176 to support his application for upgrading in the Corps. He was also accused of forging a letter confirming the fake statement of result as genuine, purportedly written by the Deputy Registrar (Academics) of the University.
On the other hand, both the 2nd and 3rd defendants were charged for their complicity in the forged letter confirming the fake statement of result as genuine.
Their offences are contrary to sections 96 and 366, and punishable under sections 364 and 368 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the FCT, Abuja 2006.
