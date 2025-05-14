ICPC arraigns civil servant who manipulated IPPIS during suspension

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one Oluwafunmilayo Esther Moses for allegedly forging her letter of posting and unlawfully manipulating the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to receive salaries while under suspension.

Moses was arraigned before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Monday on a three-count charge filed by the ICPC.

According to the Commission, the defendant allegedly forged a letter of posting dated January 20, 1998, with Reference Number: HCSF/CMO/EMD/AOD/013/1/30, purportedly issued by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

ICPC investigations further revealed that the posting instruction, gazette, appointment letter, and confirmation letter submitted by Moses, who held the position of Principal Administrative Officer in the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, were all falsified.

Verification by the Federal Civil Service Commission confirmed that no such records existed in its database.

Additionally, the defendant reportedly failed to honour an invitation from a committee established by the Head of Service to investigate the alleged fake posting.

This failure led to the suspension of her salary in November 2021, pending the outcome of the investigation.

However, it was later discovered that Moses, who had access as a role player on the IPPIS platform, illegally restored her salary in January 2022 without obtaining approval from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Count One of the charge reads: “That you, Oluwafunmilayo Esther (F), on or about 2021 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to commit fraud, did forge a document to wit: a posting letter dated 17th June 2021, with Reference No. HCSF/CMO/EMD/002/S.12/T.4.110, purportedly emanating from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, bearing your name, Moses Oluwafunmilayo Esther, and six (6) others; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Laws of the FCT.”

When the charges were read, the defendant pleaded “not guilty”.

Her counsel, Chima Okason, prayed the court to grant her bail on liberal terms.

The application was not opposed by ICPC’s counsel, Olubunmi Ayo.

Justice Halilu granted bail under the following conditions: the defendant must produce two credible sureties, each of whom must be a director in the federal civil service and currently serving in any parastatal within the FCT.

The sureties must present evidence of their first and most recent promotions, which will be verified by the court registrar.

They must also provide a written undertaking that should the defendant jump bail, they will be remanded in custody in her place.

The Presiding Judge subsequently adjourned proceedings till July 8, 2025 for the commencement of the trial.

