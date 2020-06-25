The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has named Azuka Ogugua as its Acting Head of Public Enlightenment and spokesperson.

The new spokesperson takes over from Rasheedat Adunni Okoduwa, the outgoing Director, Public Enlightenment, who retires from the services of the Commission after attaining 60 years of age stipulated for retirement.

Until her appointment, Ogugua was the Deputy Head of Education Department of the ICPC, Okoduwa said in a statement on Thursday.

An Assistant Director with the commission, Ogugua holds a Masters in Public Relations/Marketing from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

According to the statement, she is an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and Nigerian Institute of Management.

In her new role, she will be responsible for managing the image of the ICPC and handling publicity for its activities and programmes.

The statement added that she would be developing anti-corruption enlightenment programmes, maintaining relationship with the media and the implementation of other communication functions.