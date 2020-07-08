The International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria has concluded arrangements to hold its 21st Annual General Meeting and Post-AGM Talk.

The yearly forum is going to be virtual due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

It will hold on July 9, 2020.

The Chamber’s Secretary General, Olubunmi Osuntuyi, who made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday, said the yearly meeting will be held in line with the government’s guidelines for social distancing as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Osuntuyi assured all members of the Chamber that they have nothing to lose as the Secretariat has put mechanism in place to ensure that each participant at the virtual meeting has equal opportunity to contribute to deliberations.

Accordingly, Osuntuyi, commended Zenith Bank Plc for accepting to sponsor this year’s AGM in spite of the difficulties the pandemic has posed to corporate organisations across the world.

The Secretary General also disclosed that Toki Mabogunge, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, would deliver the Post-AGM Talk on the theme: “SMEs: Bedrock of Economic recovery after COVID-19 pandemic.”

She further stated that the Chief Host and Chairman of ICC Nigeria, Babatunde Savage, together with other Board members will formally present the Statement of Accounts and Auditors’ Reports for the review year to members during the AGM.

Osuntuyi also said new members would be formally admitted by the Board before the end of the meeting.

According to her, the new members that joined the Chamber during the review year are: Koya & Kuti Solicitors, Foundation Chambers, The New Practice, Coronation Merchant Bank, Templars & Associates, Bank Oki, Oyesanya & Co., Ike Ehiribe & Co, Principles Law Partnership, Prof. A.B Kasunmu’s Chamber LP, Streamsower & Kohn and Baro & Simby.

Founded in 1919, the International Chamber of Commerce is the largest, most representative business organisation in the world.

ICC’s core mission is to make business work for everyone, everyday, everywhere.

Its global network comprises over 45 million companies.

Members include many of the world’s largest companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce in more than 100 countries.

It works to promote international trade, responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation through a unique mix of advocacy and standard setting activities together with market-leading dispute resolution services.

More than 2,000 experts drawn from ICC’s member companies feed their knowledge and experience into crafting the ICC stance on specific business issues.

The United Nations, which recently granted ICC an Observer Status, World Trade Organisation, G20 and many other intergovernmental bodies, both international and regional, are kept in touch with the views of business through ICC.

ICC has established several Commissions to examine major policy issues of interest to world business.

ICC Nigeria is a member of this global body since 1979 and was reorganised in 1999 for the enhancement of Trade and Investment.