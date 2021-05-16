The 5th ICC Africa Regional Conference on International Arbitration for this year will hold virtually in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols from 1st to 4th June, 2021.

The Conference with the theme, “Arbitration in Africa: Expanding the Scope,” is the most important gathering for the African Arbitration Community.

In a press release signed by the Conference Director of Logistics and Publicity, Dr Yemi Agbelusi, FCIArb made available to the media at the weekend, he stated that this year’s event will parade an assemblage of top-class speakers to facilitate topical discussions, relevant news, indispensable updates, and networking on International Arbitration in the region.

Also quoting the Chairman Conference Planning Committee, Funmi Roberts, C.Arb, Agbelusi stated also that the Conference will provide an avenue for understanding International Commercial Arbitration.

The event, jointly organized with the Nigeria International Chamber of Commerce, (ICC) and the International Court of Arbitration is being sponsored by a consortium of national and multi-national corporate organizations which includes; Pfizer, Diales, Cleary, Gottlieb, White & Case, Banwo& Ighodalo, Prudent Mortage Bank, Udo Udoma & Bello Osagie, Templars, SPA Ajibade & Co, Mike Igbokwe (SAN) & Co and many others.

The Conference is expected to be declared opened virtually on 3rd June 2021 with welcome addresses by the Chairman, Planning Committee, Mrs. Funmi Roberts, C.Arb, Ms. Diamana Diaware, Director, ICC, Africa, Alexis Mourre, President, ICC International Court of Arbitration, Babatunde Savage, Chair, ICC, Nigeria, while a Keynote Address will be delivered by Nigeria’s Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, CON.

Divided into Sessions and Sub-Sessions, the Conference will parade an avalanche of local and International speakers, versed in arbitration practices, to deliver relevant papers on various topics and themes bordering on the practice, the impact and essence of International Arbitration in Africa.

Notable speakers expected at the Conference are Abimbola Akeredolu, SAN, Adebola Adefope-Okogie, Ademola Bamgbose, Adesua Dozie, Anish Wadia, Anne Abeja, Babatunde Savage, Funmi Roberts, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and many other local and international experts in the practice of International Arbitration.

The Conference will be brought to a close on 4th June 2021 with closing remarks by the Chair, 5th ICC Africa Conference on International Arbitration, Mrs Funmi Roberts, C.Arb. It promises to be an event to add value to the arbitral community in Africa.