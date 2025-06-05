ICANN, NCC, IXPN, ISOC back 2025 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) through the African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) is supporting the 2025 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series.

It is organised by ITREALMS Media and hosted under DigitalSENSE Africa, an At-Large Structure certified ICANN, in collaboration with other stakeholders.

The Lead Consulting Strategist, DigitalSENSE Africa and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, revealed this.

Nweke said the upcoming Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D) is to be held on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at the prestigious Welcome Centre Hotels, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, Lagos.

He also listed the likes of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, Internet Society Nigeria chapter, and Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) among other stakeholders drumming support for the event.

Also Read:

He revealed that the chairperson of AFRALO, Hadia Elminiawi, is expected to address stakeholders at the 2025 NDSF on the theme: “Global Digital Compact: Opportunities for Multi-stakeholders in Nigeria.”

He said the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, will be giving a keynote on: “Global Digital Compact: Opportunities for Multi-stakeholders in Nigeria, via Telecoms,” while the Managing Director, IXPN, Muhammed Rudman; Chairman, ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo; and President, ISOC Nigeria Chapter, Engr. Kunle Olorundare, would be dissecting the role of stakeholders on the overarching theme.

This 2025 edition of Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum, Nweke said, would be chaired by the former President, Information Technology (Industry) Association of Nigeria and Principal Consultant, Kontemporary Konsulting Limited, Jimson Olufuye, who is currently, serving as a member of the UN Secretary-General’s IGF Multistakeholder Advisory Group (MAG).

Further, he revealed that there will be a public presentation of his latest book: “The Village Priest.”

The Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum, he said, has been motivating public discourse since 2009 and creates awareness on the technological cum business benefits of rapidly advancing technologies capable of impacting on Internet Governance, Internet Protocol (IP) addresses and domain name industry, access and affordability, their effects on current state of the eco-system as well as offering a first-class platform for industry networking.

Post Views: 24