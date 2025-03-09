ICAN verifies Yabatech as high producer of chartered accountants in Nigeria

The President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Chief Davidson Alaribe, has verified that Yaba College of Technology as one of the highest producers of chartered accountants in Nigeria.

The verification was disclosed at a presidential visit of the institute to the college, averring the institution’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, especially in the area of accounting.

Chief Alaribe commended the College for producing an unprecedented number of chartered accountants in the country, highlighting the college’s role in nurturing professionals who uphold the values of integrity, accuracy, and technical expertise in the field of accounting.

The diamond president, who was warmly received by the rector of the institution, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, alongside the management team, students, and alumni, was full of nostalgia and reminiscences of his formative years at the college, where he studied accounting at both national diploma and higher national diploma levels and graduated in 1996.

He declared to the gathering that his journey from a young student to the pinnacle of the accounting profession stand as a testament to dedication and quality of education provided by the College.

Alaribe boasted that “the institution’s role in producing an unprecedented number of chartered accountants in Nigeria is a testament to quality of education and dedication of the institution to accounting profession”.

Addressing the students, he emphasised the importance of core values such as accuracy and integrity, which are foundational to the accounting profession.

He shared his personal journey of growth and development in life, inspiring students to uphold these principles in their careers and to embrace continuous learning and adaptability, especially in the face of technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI), which is reshaping the accounting landscape.

“Embracing technology and continuous learning is not just a necessity but a responsibility we owe to the profession and society,” he added.

Abdul expressed gratitude to Chief Alaribe and ICAN Council members for the longstanding support and relationship between the college and the accounting body.

The Rector of the foremost institution assured the institute that the college would continue to produce competent professionals.

Dr. Abdu, however, requested for the collaboration of the body with the college by participating in her programme: “A Day with the Industry Partners,” solely for inspiring the students and building the links between the town and academia.

He said it is a programme where professionals and alumni engage with students to provide training and motivation as the initiative is crucial in bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, thereby enhancing the employability of the graduates.

The College Bursar, Dr. John Olusola Dada, in his welcome address, urged the institute to continue its support for the college’s initiatives.

Dada highlighted that the collaborations have been instrumental in enhancing the curriculum, providing professional development opportunities for staff and ensuring that students are well-prepared for the demands of the accounting profession.

The visit also featured the honouring of Sir George Majekodunmi Okufi, the first indigenous rector of the college and first registrar and chief executive officer of ICAN, also the first accountant to become a rector in Nigeria.

Okufi’s legacy continues to inspire both the college and the accounting profession at large.

Chief Alaribe acknowledged that Sir Okufi’s monumental contributions and visionary leadership laid the foundation for what Yaba College of Technology and ICAN are today.

“His dedication to education and professional excellence serves as a beacon for all of us,” said the Rector.

