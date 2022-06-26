ICAN swears in 2nd Chairman, inaugurates executive Committee

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has sworn in the 2nd Chairman and inaugurated the Executive Committee of Gwagwalada and District Society to pilot its affairs for the next one year.

Speaking at the inauguration, the 58th President of ICAN, Malam Tijjani Isa, congratulated the new chairman as well as other executive members and encouraged them to be good leaders.

Isa, who was represented by Qeensley Seghosime, Council member, said that “good leaders were trailblazers; they forged a path for others to follow.

“Leadership is finest when it is executed through service and by example. I encourage you all to give your all in contributing to the growth of this profession,” he said.

He further urged them to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to proffer lasting solutions to the current economic quagmire confronting the country.

According to him, the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic – the need for a more diversified and resilient economy should not be easily forgotten.

“Chartered accountants need to rise up and play significant roles in building an invincible and sustainable economy.

Against this backdrop, the president expressed confidence that the new leadership led by Chimezie Ogu, were capable to skillfully and successfully pilot the affairs of the District at this critical time.

He therefore urged every member of the executive and the members of the District at large, to readily offer the new Chairman their unflinching support while encouraging the Chairman to tow the path of an inclusive leadership.

In his remarks, Chief Nimfa Zwalbong, the immediate past Chairman of the District Society, while appreciating the members for their support during his tenure said the forum started with few members in 2016.

“But today the membership has significantly grown to over 60 financial members,” Zwalbong said.

He, therefore, wished the new Chairman well and prayed that God almighty would strengthen, encourage and give him wisdom along with his team to make positive impacts in the society.

Responding, Ogu pledged to uphold the values and integrity of the society as well as secure a permanent office for the District.

“Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Gwagwalada District is a young district and as a young district there are some pertinent obvious challenges.

“The issue of membership, the financial base and most importantly trying to secure a permanent office.

“I have made it a priority that within this tenure I will ensure that we have a permanent office,” Ogu promised.

Also on his part, the Guest Speaker, Dr Abioye Mustafa, said that there was the need for the review of the tertiary curriculum to accommodate other needs.

“The focus of the lecture is the expansion of the curriculum of the accounting profession to take care of the knowledge gap that exists within the current curriculum.

“So that it can take care of areas that are not covered because accounting is no longer a technical issue alone it takes care of technical, social as well as moral issues,” Mustafa explained.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected has pledged to build a robust financial base within one year in office.

Ogu who is also the Principal Partner of Chimezie George Ogu &Co Chartered Accountants, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Port Harcourt.

The new chairman assured that his administration would surmount every challenge faced by the district, apart from the general economic challenge.

According to Ogu, ICAN Gwagwalada and District Society are young, with peculiar challenges apart from the general economic challenge and assured that they will be surmounted.

“We will ensure that the district gets its permanent office address, and also uphold the institute’s Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) as our priority.

“We will embark on a new membership drive and also build a foundation that will pass the test of time.

“We’re going to sustain the integrity, accountability and transparency of our great institute,” Ogu said.

He called on members to support the new executive members to achieve the mandate of the institute.

Ogu thanked the 58th ICAN President, Malam Musa and all the council members for finding him worthy to serve the institute.