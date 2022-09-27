ICAN commends Grant Thornton Nigeria’s sustainability services 

Promoting an enabling and sustainable business environment topped the agenda as Grant Thornton Nigeria hosted the 58th president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mallam Tijjani Musa Isa, council members, and staff at its corporate headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Grant Thornton Nigeria team led by Dr. Ngozi Ogwo, managing partner/CEO, were at hand to receive them and they comprised members of the executive board, partners, directors, and managers of the firm, namely, Orji Okpechi, principal partner and head, advisory services; Nkwachi Abuka, senior partner and head, tax services, among others.

In his speech, the ICAN president, Mallam Tijjani Musa Isa commended the firm for the quality of professional services rendered in Nigeria, noting that it echoes the Grant Thornton global network focus on sustainability as a practice and service, as well as the focus of the ICAN presidential year which is to promote an enabling and sustainable business environment.

“We know that sustainability is also central to the activities of Grant Thornton International Limited. The firm’s purpose which is making business more personal and building trust in every result clearly reflects this. This purpose has guided your actions and decisions, and also lit your path towards championing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) leadership,” he said

In her response, Dr. Ogwo reiterated the fact that over the last decade, sustainability has evolved from an environmentally focused discipline to a key driver of business strategy. The pace of this evolution has accelerated with the post-pandemic related issues and the need for a comprehensive fiscal recovery.

“Grant Thornton is one of the leading professional services firms that have pivoted their traditional service offerings to support clients with these new and emerging challenges,” she said.

Dr. Ogwo also noted that Grant Thornton firms are seen as the market leader in sustainability advisory in a cohort of markets, while in others, Grant Thornton was identified as the market leader in certain services such as sustainability reporting among others.

Globally, over the last few years, a good number of organizations across all sectors, and in all jurisdictions, have adapted to changes in the business environment to accommodate practices that encourage and promote sustainability and preservation of the earth, while still achieving profitability.

Mallam Tijjani Musa Isa charged members of the institute to become more of value officers than financial officers, according to him “we owe the public our professional and moral responsibilities to sustain awareness on the preservation of the planet alongside business profitability”, “ICAN is on this advocacy drive because we believe that economic growth and planet safety can exist simultaneously, and we are convinced that accountants and finance professionals have vital roles to play in achieving sustainable and inclusive economic recovery,” he said.

Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) is a network of independent assurance, tax, and advisory services firms made up of over 62,000 people across 135 countries and recognized by capital markets, regulators, and international standard-setting bodies. Grant Thornton Nigeria is a member firm of the network, operating from four offices in three locations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) was established by Act of Parliament No. 15 of 1965, with the mission to produce world-class chartered accountants, regulate and continually enhance their ethical standards and technical competence in the public interest. There are over 55,000 chartered accountants certified by the institute who are engaged in value creation in various sectors of the economy.