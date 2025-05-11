ICA FCT applauds Soludo’s appeal to President Tinubu

Engr. Ikenna Ellis-Ezenekwe, the President General of the Igbo Community Association FCT, has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for his visionary appeal to President Bola Tinubu during the latter’s recent working visit to Awka.

Soludo had urged Tinubu to consider establishing a seaport in Onitsha and development of rail lines interlinking the major cities of the South East.

Soludo made the appeal in his welcome address when Tinubu visited the state last week.

This proposal, which promises to enhance economic growth, facilitate regional trade, and integrate the South East more fully into the national infrastructure network, is both timely and imperative, the ICA FCT said.

“We must eliminate the structured developmental gap that has long marginalised the South East,” said Governor Soludo, who added: “A seaport in Onitsha, coupled with robust rail connectivity, will transform our region into a hub of commerce and opportunity.”

The ICA FCT said in its statement: “The Igbo Community Association FCT wholeheartedly seconds this call. For too long, the South East has lagged behind in federal infrastructure investment. While other regions boast seaports and extensive rail systems, our communities still contend with limited access to these critical arteries of development.

“We therefore respectfully urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to:

“Green-light feasibility studies for the construction of a modern seaport in Onitsha, leveraging its strategic location on the River Niger and its role as a commercial epicenter.

“Commission the rehabilitation and expansion of existing rail corridors—particularly the Eastern Line—to link Onitsha, Enugu, Owerri, and Port Harcourt, thereby fostering intra-regional mobility and attracting private sector investment.

“Prioritize equitable federal allocation toward South East infrastructure projects in the 2026 budget, ensuring that our region’s developmental needs are met on par with other geo-political zones.

“Such actions will not only address the long-standing imbalance in national development but also catalyze job creation, stimulate local industries, and deepen national unity through improved connectivity.

“On behalf of the entire Igbo community in the Federal Capital Territory, I extend sincere appreciation to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his leadership and foresight. We stand ready to collaborate with the Federal Government, state administrations, and development partners to make these transformative projects a reality.”

