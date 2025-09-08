Ibru University launches scholarship for Agricultural Science programmes

The Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU), situated in Agbarha-Otor, Delta State, has announced that it will offer tuition-free Agricultural Science programmes for selected students.

The Agricultural Science programme at the university, according to its Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyinka Fuwape, is unique as it operates on a work-study structure.

It ensures students gain hands-on, practical experience alongside theoretical learning.

Through this approach, students will actively participate in fieldwork, agricultural projects, and internships that expose them to modern farming techniques and innovative agricultural practices.

Confirming the announcement at the conclusion of the 10th Convocation of the university, where graduates of the 2024/2025 session received certificates and prizes and selected individuals were awarded honorary doctorate degrees, the MCIU Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman, Prof. Anthony Kila, remarked that “the announcement is a delightful and praiseworthy initiative that gives hope to the needy and the talented and an example of how universities can be a source of solution in a country that abounds with needs and talent”.

The Convocation, held on September 6, 2005, was attended by Delta State Governor Sheriff Obovweori, traditional rulers, business leaders, academics from various institutions, as well as leaders of thought and elder statesmen such as Elder Solomon Asemota (SAN).

Honorary doctorate degrees were awarded to Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Phd); Trinidad and Tobago-born David Raggay, a management consultant; and Mark Giwa-Amu, an architect and Royal Military Academy-trained officer.

Stephanie Adebor also won a prize and was recognised as the best graduating student.

Also commenting on the scholarship for the Agricultural Science programme, MCIU registrar, Dr. Thomas Kolo, commented that “this initiative reflects the unwavering commitment of the university’s Chancellor and Co-founder, Dr. Mrs. Cecilia Ibru, to fostering sustainable agricultural development and creating opportunities for aspiring students passionate about agriculture”.

In his remarks, Kila noted that the MCIU scholarship for the Agricultural Science programme was an opportunity and a challenge.

He called on the private and public sectors as well as individuals to support the programme in any way they could.

