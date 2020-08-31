Veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to stay at AC Milan for another season Italian media reported on Monday.

This is in a bid to help the once-mighty club end their long wait for a major trophy and return to the Champions League.

The charismatic Swede, who will be 39 in October, returned for a second stint at Milan in January on a six-month contract and inspired the team to sixth place in Serie A.

Ibrahimovic gave a strong indication he would stay when he gave an interview after returning from holiday on Sunday.

“Finally, everything’s sorted out and I could come back to where I feel at home,” he said.

“Now, it’s time to work hard and push on.

“As I’ve always said, I’m not here to be a mascot, I’m here to get results and help the team, the coach and the club to get AC Milan back to where we belong.

“We did very well over the last six months but we didn’t win anything, and this season I have the possibility to be here from the start.”

Ibrahimovic played for leading European clubs, including Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St Germain and Manchester United, before joining MLS side LA Galaxy in 2018.

Seven-times European champions Milan have not won a major trophy since 2011, when they claimed the last of their 18 Serie A titles, and since then have frequently finished in mid-table.

The team last played in the champions league in 2013-14.

Reuters/NAN.