Ibrahimovic set to leave Manchester United for LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks set to leave Manchester United imminently and join Los Angeles Galaxy, according to media reports in the UK and the U.S. on Thursday.

There was however no immediate confirmation from either of the two clubs mentioned or the Swedish striker’s management group.

The 36-year-old has been linked for some time with a move to the U.S. and Major League Soccer.

Los Angeles Times writer, Kevin Baxter, said on Twitter that Ibrahimovic had signed for LA Galaxy.

The BBC said it was understood Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, had agreed to release him from a contract that was due to expire at the end of June.

Mourinho said at the beginning of March that Ibrahimovic was expected to leave at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden’s record international goal-scorer with 62 strikes in 116 games, told Reuters on March 15 he was finally over a serious knee injury that stalled his Manchester United career.

The Swede sustained a bad knee injury in Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against Belgian side Anderlecht last April.

Ibrahimovic last appeared for the English Premier League club on December 26 against Burnley.