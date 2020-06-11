Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s days at AC Milan look to be numbered following reports of a training ground confrontation with the club’s chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

The Swedish forward signed a six-month deal with Milan back in January with the option for a further year.

But his chances of staying on at the San Siro look increasingly unlikely following latest developments.

Ibrahimovic is said to have picked a heated argument with Gazidis after the latter turned up to a club training session.

Gazidis has not been seen around the club in months which, according to SempreMilan.com, particularly irked Ibrahimovic who slammed the Milan chief for being too distant.

Ibrahimovic, 38, is also said to have criticised Gazidis for his handling of the pay cut dispute off the back of the coronavirus crisis, with some of the squad witnessing the whole exchange.

Gazidis apologised to Milan’s first-team squad for not being around, and agreed to accept a 50 per cent pay reduction for all players, but it’s not clear what this means for Ibrahimovic.

Given Milan is short of cash at this time, the striker is likely to be collateral damage in the club’s cost-cutting procedures.

He is on a huge wage at Milan, earning £3.5 million over the last six months, and providing four goals in 10 appearances by way of return return.

A recent injury scare offered club chiefs a glimpse into the risk they could be taking by extending Ibrahimovic’s deal by a further year, particularly in the current economic climate.

Ibrahimovic himself is still reportedly uncertain whether he wants to remain at Milan.

He was disgruntled by the sacking of his friend Zvonimir Boban from his role as chief football officer.

Boban had been one of the main reasons behind Ibrahimovic returning, but the Croatian had a public falling out with Gazidis which prompted his departure.

After his axing, Boban labelled Gazidis’ behaviour towards him as “disrespectful”.

Ibrahimovic could now retire from football altogether, but he still has offers on the table.

Bologna boss Sinisa Mihailovic said: “He called me a few days ago and we’ll see what he decides to do in the summer.

“He certainly won’t remain at Milan, it remains to be seen whether he’ll join us or return to Sweden.”

—