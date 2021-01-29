Star forwards Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku have avoided extra suspensions following their tussle in the Milan derby Italian Cup quarter-final last week, an Italian sports court said on Friday.

Both players have each received a one-game ban.

AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic was dismissed for a second yellow card after the head-to-head confrontation with Inter Milan’s Lukaku, who was also booked.

As Lukaku had already been booked in the competition, he misses Tuesday’s semi-final with Juventus through an accumulation of cards.

Inter Milan had progressed 2-1 from the fiery last eight clash with their city rivals.

Ibrahimovic received the standard ban for a red card which will apply for the next Italian Cup match he could play.

Sweden’s Ibrahimovic also denied racism played a part in the incident, tweeting: “In Zlatan’s world there is no place for racism.”

dpa/NAN.