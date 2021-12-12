Ibrahimovic joins ‘300 Club’ 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a landmark goal in stoppage time to snatch a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan at Udinese.

The Swedish frontman joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in hitting 300 goals in Europe’s top five leagues.

Udinese were on the verge of a shock win after taking the lead through a breakaway goal from Portuguese forward Beto.

But Ibrahimovic secured a 1-1 draw with a typically acrobatic finish to join a select band of forwards in the ‘300 Club’.

Udinese lost Isaac Success to an even later red card for a barge on Milan keeper Mike Maignan.

Alvaro Morata fired Juventus into a 32nd-minute lead at Venezia but Mattia Aramu’s second-half equaliser meant they had to settle for a 1-1 draw.