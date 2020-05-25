AC Milan’s veteran star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has pulled a muscle while training at the team’s Milanello camp, a spokesperson for the Serie A club said on Monday.

The 38-year-old Swede injured a calf during a match that wrapped up a training session, but he left the facility without using crutches.

The extent of the injury will be assessed on Tuesday.

Ibrahimovic had returned from Sweden on May 11, two months after leaving Milan as a nationwide lockdown halted the Italian Serie A with 12 games to go.

He trained with Stockholm side Hammarby, which he co-owns, for part of his stay in Sweden.

Group workouts have been allowed in Italy last week as a government decision about the mid-June restart of the league is expected on Thursday.

