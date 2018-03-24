Ibrahimovic announces LA Galaxy move

The 36-year-old left Manchester United by mutual consent on Thursday, ending a 20-month spell at Old Trafford during which he scored 29 goals in 53 appearances.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced that he will join Los Angeles Galaxy via a full-page advert in the LA Times.

A switch to LA was widely tipped during the January transfer window, but the deal now appears to have been completed after Ibrahimovic took out a full-page advert reading simply: “Dear Los Angeles, you’re welcome”.

Friday’s edition of the newspaper also includes a picture of Ibrahimovic in the LA Galaxy kit, although the club is yet to officially confirm the deal.

Ibrahimovic has made just seven appearances since suffering a career-threatening ligament injury last April, but arrives at the Galaxy with a wealth of experience from an illustrious career which has seen him play for the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.