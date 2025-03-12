Ibrahim Chatta’s Film Village, a major tourist attraction

Visitors, tourists and culture enthusiasts from within and outside the country are in a steady flow to Ibrahim Chatta’s sprawling Film Village in Oyo.

Among the latest were the duo of veteran stage actor, media guru and iconic columnist, High Chief Tola Adeniyi and film producer, broadcast journalist and former Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi.

On ground to receive them was the Proprietor of the Village, actor Ibrahim Chatta and several of his colleagues who were on set for Odunlade Adekola’s on-coming film.

Chief Tola Adeniyi who is the Executive Chairman of “Tola Adeniyi Foundation for Theatre and the Arts” and Dr Yemi Farounbi were conducted round the more than 74.5 acres of the expansive Village which boasts several gadgets and equipment for modern film productions.

There are horses and donkeys on site, costume production centre, restaurants, guest chalets and several units of buildings featuring African traditional motifs.

The visitors were amazed by the large scope of the work done on the site and the plans for the many phases of the project on the drawing board.

Both Chief Adeniyi and Ambassador Farounbi engaged Chatta in discussions about the vision for the future and what areas of collaboration may be explored.

The Village, according to Chatta, will have a man-made lake, Olympic size golf course and viewing centres adorned with restaurants.

Several countries in Europe and the Americas and the Caribbean have shown interest in the Village as a veritable place for film productions.

Right now, it has started attracting local and international tourists.

Sighted during the visit were Fokoko, Adebayo Salami, a.k.a . Oga Bello, Odunlade Adekola, Madam Saje, Abiola, Muka Ray Eyiwumi and a host of other actors on set.

Prayers were offered before the two octogenarian guests left.

