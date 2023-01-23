Ibori’s loyalists, Okowa’s aides defect to APC in Delta

Twenty six strong loyalists of former Governor James Ibori of Delta State who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Sunday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors, including former legislators, ex-commissioners, local government chairmen and Board members which attracted thousands of their supporters to a colourful ceremony held at St George’s College ground in Obinoba community in Delta North senatorial district, pledged to deliver APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor of the state during the March 11, 2023 gubernatorial poll.

The new APC members who until their defection were leaders of the Delta Unity Group (DUG) in the state PDP include: Hon Mercy Almonai Isei, former Commissioner and three-time former Member, House of Representatives; Chief Judith Enamuotor, Member BOT, PDP and former Commissioner; Hon Daniel Reyenieju, three-time member, House of Representatives; Hon Monday Igbuya, immediate past Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly(DTHA); Hon Olisa Imegwu, also former Speaker, DTHA and former Member, House of Representatives; Hon Timi Tonye – former Commissioner and former Member, DTHA; Hon Evans Iwurie, former Commissioner and former DTHA Member; Hon Faith Majemite; immediate past Chairman, Ethiope East LGA; Barr Andy Osavwota- former Executive Secretary, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC). and former Special Adviser to Governor Okowa; Dr Karo Ilolo, former Commissioner for Urban Renewal as well as Youth Development; Comrade Mike Akpobire, former Executive Secretary, Technical Education Board and Executive Assistant (EA) to the Governor on Technical Education and Chief Pius Ovbije, former Commissioner, DESOPADEC.

Other defectors are: Odali Stanley, former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa; Chief Felix Ndukwe, pioneer Chairman of PDP, Oshimili North LGA; Dr Godwin Ossai, former Regional Manager, UBA; Hon Larry Eduzuka- former PDP Chairman, Ndokwa East LGA; Chief Esere Ejifoma, former Member, Post Primary Education Board; Hon Ingo Isaiah; Special Assistant to Governor Okowa; Enoch Azigbotu; Hon Ese Onota, PDP chieftain, Udu LGA; Tobechukwu Okonkwo, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Okowa; Chief Florence Akpoyibo, Women Leader, Ughelli North LGA; Debi Asifor, PDP Leader, Warri North LGA; Chief Ebimobowei Epobetebe, PDP chieftain, Bomadi LGA; Comrade Christopher Anthony, PDP Leader, Bomadi LGA and Hon. Eunice Okoh, former House of Representatives aspirant for Ughelli South, North LGA/Udu Federal Constituency and National Treasurer, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU).

Addressing party members at the defection ceremony, Deputy Senate President and the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, said come February 25, 2023, Delta people will reject Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Vice President to Atiku Abubakar over non-performance in the state.

According to him, the poor performance of Okowa in Delta State, a state that received N4.2 trillion in the last seven and half years and the division in the PDP has already given his party the APC victory.

Omo-Agege said the people of Delta State are now determined to ensure that the APC win all the three senatorial districts and the governorship in order to punish Okowa.

“Come February 25, we have everything that it takes to chase Okowa out,” Omo-Agege said, adding that, “We will win them.”

“How many are there that we can’t beat them? We have the chance to punish Okowa in the ballot. We will chase them away.

“We have the chance to win the three Senate seats. If I became governor, no senatorial district would be discriminated against. We will ensure there is equity.

“We will apply our resources judiciously and fairly. Our schools will no longer be kindergarten schools.

“The struggle is to make sure we chase Okowa away and stop them from coming to power. We mean well for our people and for our state. Everyone has equal power in our party,” Omo-Agege said, adding that his time has come to be governor.

“When your time reaches, God will direct everything. Who will have believed two years before now that strong men in the PDP would join us in the APC? It can only be God. Let me thank our brothers who have seen what we had seen a long time ago.

“This is not the Delta of our dream. N4.2 trillion have come to Delta State in the last seven years but nothing tangible to show for it.

“We received more allocation than Rivers state but Wike has turned Rivers state into a construction site.

“Pension and gratuities have not been paid since 2015. What crime did they commit? Okowa will not pay them but he has the money to pay for his vice presidential campaign.

“As we are here, minimum wage that was approved for Nigeria, in the North, states who don’t even receive allocation like Delta are paying minimum wage. Okowa is not paying minimum wage but went ahead to increase school fees

“Look at the state of our roads. The major roads we have in this state are in a state of decay. It’s Wike that alerted us that Buhari gave them N260 billion but where did the money go?” Omo-Agege asked.