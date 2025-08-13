Ibom Air ‘unruly’ passenger speaks after release from prison

Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger who was recently discharged by an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, has spoken following her release from Kirikiri Prison.

In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday, she thanked her friends, supporters, and well-wishers for their prayers and love during her time in detention.

She also revealed she is still dealing with the physical and emotional effects of her experience.

“Thank you so much for all the Prayers, Love, and support, I’ve been released from the Prison, but I’m still in pains due to how I was treated.

“I just need some rest and medical treatment before I give out my own version of the event. Thank you so much my Lovely Friends and Supporters.

Also Read

“I really appreciate y’all from the button of my heart. God bless y’all. THANK YOU MY GREAT GOD!!!”

Her message came hours after an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogba struck out the five-count charge against her, which alleged that she disrupted the peace aboard an Ibom Air flight, assaulted a crew member, and acted in a manner capable of breaching public order.

The charges were withdrawn after the complainant and the airline indicated they were no longer interested in pursuing the matter, prompting the presiding Magistrate, Olanrewaju Salami, to order her discharge.

The decision came after Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), announced that Ibom Air had agreed to drop its complaint.

Keyamo said the move followed consultations with aviation stakeholders, appeals from concerned individuals, and the remorse shown by the lady.

Emmanson, arrested over the August 10 incident, was arraigned on Monday and granted a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, but was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for failing to meet the conditions.

Post Views: 1