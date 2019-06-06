Ibom Air, the first commercial airline to be owned and operated by a state government in Nigeria and Africa, will begin full commercial operations on June 7, an official said.

Ekerete Udoh, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Udoh said the airline, having fulfilled all the regulatory conditions and requirements, was certified fit to commence commercial operations, leading to the maiden flight billed for June 7.

He said: “It will maintain regular daily flights to both Lagos (MMA2) and Abuja respectively.

“The aircrafts in its fleet (Bombardier CRJ 900) have the distinction of being relatively new, all three, under 10 years old.”

Udoh said the commencement of the commercial operations by Ibom Air had been celebrated by Akwa Ibomites and other Nigerians as a testament to the visionary leadership of Governor Emmanuel.

“The governor who seems determined to break conventional wisdom concerning things long thought to be impossible to achieve,” he said.

He noted that the development was Emmanuel’s avowed determination to open the three gateways to industrialisation-land, sea and air appears to be on course.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Ibom Airline represents one of the signature projects Emmanuel’s First Term.

The Ibom Air was launched on February 20t with three aircrafts by the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

