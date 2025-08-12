Ibom Air: NCAA calls on passengers to give account of incident

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called on passengers on the Ibom Air flight in which Comfort Emmanson was accused of unruly behaviour to come up with their account of the incident to allow for a fair judgment.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the NCAA, Mike Achimugu, gave the charge on Monday in a statement on the authority’s X handle.

Achimugu wrote: ““Any person who was a passenger on that flight and witnessed the events that led to the fracas should, as a matter of urgency and fairness, reach out to me via DM or email at michael.achimugu@ncaa.gov.ng.

“Once verified that you were actually a passenger, we can discuss and understand other perspectives to this issue.

“In the interest of justice, it’s necessary to hear both sides of the story.

“Of course, this does not negate the exhibition of unruly behaviour and its ramifications, but it will ensure that every other person who was culpable down the line is held accountable.”

Achimugu said NCAA officers in Lagos will conduct a fact-finding mission, engaging with the police and other security personnel who handled the matter.

He said the incident offers valuable lessons for all stakeholders: passengers, airline staff, and aviation security, to identify gaps and close loopholes in the system.

He added: “It is a test for the system.

“No matter how fine regulations are, human behaviour will always be unpredictable.

“When these events occur, we are able to see the gaps and pluck loopholes.”

