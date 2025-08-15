Ibom Air: My side of the story, by Comfort Emmanson

To my family, friends, and everyone following this matter online — thank you for your prayers and concern. I owe you a clear account of what happened and where I stand.

What happened

On Sunday, August 10, 2025, I boarded an Ibom Air flight scheduled between Uyo and Lagos. Shortly after boarding, a disagreement started over my phone use during safety procedures. I attempted to switch it to flight mode, but the exchange with a crew member became tense and, sadly, escalated. There are versions of this story circulating that I violently attacked staff; the airline’s statements and some media reports say I assaulted a flight attendant and was later removed from the aircraft by security. Those are serious claims, and I understand why people are upset.

What I experienced

Here is what I lived through: The interaction quickly shifted from instructions to confrontation. An eyewitness who sat beside me later told the media that a crew member “threatened to deal with” me during the exchange. I felt provoked, intimidated, and singled out. That does not excuse raised voices or any contact — but it is part of what happened.

On the ground in Lagos, the situation became chaotic. I was forcibly removed and restrained. In the struggle my clothing was disheveled, leaving me exposed while being filmed. No one deserves to be treated without dignity — even in conflict.

What I acknowledge

I acknowledge that emotions ran high and that I could have handled myself better. Airplanes are safety-critical environments, and crew instructions matter.

If my words or actions contributed to disorder on board, I am sorry for that. I do not condone violence. I am cooperating fully with any fair process that seeks the truth.

What went too far

What I cannot accept is the indignity and public shaming that followed. Being forcibly exposed and filmed, with clips posted online, crossed a line. The Nigerian Bar Association publicly condemned my treatment and called for accountability; I am grateful that they recognized the dignity issues involved.

Aftermath and where things stand now

I was taken into custody and briefly remanded. On August 13, 2025, the Federal Government ordered that the case against me be withdrawn.

A lifetime “no-fly” ban was announced at first; as of today (August 15, 2025), multiple outlets report that airlines have lifted the lifetime ban following the review by authorities. I appreciate this step toward fairness.

What I’m asking for

1. A balanced, independent review of everything that happened — from the cabin exchange to ground handling — so lessons are learned on all sides.

2. Clear guidelines that protect safety and the dignity of passengers, including strict prohibitions on filming or exposing restrained individuals.

3. Civility going forward. I will speak with investigators in good faith. I ask the public to allow the process to work and to avoid threats or harassment toward anyone involved.

To those who stood by me

Thank you to my family, friends, legal team, and Nigerians who insisted that safety and human dignity can — and must — coexist. I’m healing and I’m hopeful. I will share more when the formal processes conclude.

