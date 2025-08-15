Ibom Air: Emmanson gifted plot of land in Abuja, iPhone 16, ambassadorship

The lady at the centre of the Ibom Air incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Comfort Emmanson, has been gifted a plot of land in Abuja with a promise of constructing her choice house on it, an iPhone 16, and the ambassadorship of a company.

Emmanson, who was remanded in prison while her ordeal lasted, confirmed the gift offers she has received since she was released on her Facebook page.

According to the lady from Akwa Ibom State, she was gifted the land and offer to construct it by a real estate investor, Emmanuel Chukwudi Nwafor.

The owner of DreamDrew Properties Limited made the offer on his Facebook page.

Nwafor wrote: “I want to comfort Comfort of Ibom Air, as a patriotic Nigerian and a humanitarian, I want to give her a plot of land at Katampe Extension.

“We have 250SQM going for 45m.

“500SQM going for 90M.

“1000SQM going for 180m.

“She’s free to choose which ever plot size she wants and can build immediately.

“So tell her to visit my office at Utako, Abuja.

“You that is reading can also join her to come and buy yours.”

Nwafor, popularly known as Daddy GO, then went on to provide his details.

Responding to the offer, Emmanson wrote: “WORDS FAIL ME 🙏🏽.

“Thank you Emmanuel Chukwudi Nwafor https://www.facebook.com/emmanuelchukwudi.nwafor?mibextid=ZbWKwL (World Famous Daddy G.O.), for extending such a rare gesture of love and patriotism to me.

“Offering me a plot of land at Katampe Extension, Abuja — one of the fastest–growing luxury locations in the capital city — is something I never imagined at this stage of my journey.

“It takes a true humanitarian and nation builder to support someone who is still rising again. May God bless you and enlarge your coast.

“To anyone reading this, Daddy G.O. is not only a philanthropist — he is also the CEO of Dream Drew Properties Ltd, a trusted brand in Abuja’s real estate market.

“If you’re looking for 250sqm, 500sqm or 1000sqm in Katampe or the Airport Road axis, don’t wait till it becomes out of reach.

“This is the time to plug in.

“You can even join me at his office in Utako, Abuja to pick yours.

“Let’s build our dreams together 🙏🏽💫.”

And then followed the gift of an iPhone 16 by Oga Uba, the Chief Executive Officer of Tubex Logistics Services, who also offered her a brand ambassadorship of the company.

Writing on the donation, Emmanson said: “I am honestly overwhelmed by the love and kindness I’ve been receiving 🙏🏽.

“Thank you Oga Uby, CEO of Tubex Logistics Services, for donating a brand new iPhone 16 Pro Max to replace the phone that was damaged during my incarceration.

“That alone is more than enough — yet you still went further to endorse me as a Brand Ambassador for Tubex Logistics on a 4-year contract.

“This is not just support, it is believing in my future.

“May God richly reward you and enlarge your business on every side.

“To everyone reading this, Tubex Logistics is a reliable and fast-growing logistics company you can proudly partner with.

“If you’re looking for a brand you can trust with deliveries, freight or nationwide logistics, they are tested and trusted.

“Thank you once again, Oga Uby.

“You have given me more reasons to rise stronger.”

