Ibiyeomie to singles: Your social media life could determine if you’ll get married + Video

The Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, David Ibiyeomie, has asked single ladies to be careful of what they post on social media.

Ibiyeomie, while preaching in his church recently, noted that social media depicts the true identity of a person.

According to him, when a single lady goes to a party in Transcorp Hotel regularly and shares the photos online, no responsible man will marry her.

He said: “Social media depicts your true identity.

“When every Saturday you go to a party, you show, no responsible man will marry you.

“Social media is the first thing to show who you are.

“Mind what you put on social media.

“You forget that if you snap in Transcorp, everybody has gone there.

“You are not married, so who took you to Transcorp?

“You don’t have wisdom.

“You snap in a jet, who carried you into a jet?

“Be careful with what you put on social media.

“Once you snap in Transcorp, you snap in Dubai, they would begin to ask: how did you get there?

“So the man who wants to marry you will withdraw.

“Please be very careful.

“Social media shows your true identity.

“Mind what you put there.”

The man of God also added that international companies now check the social media handles of prospective employees before they offer employment.