The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has warned against trading and other human activities under high-tension wires and harped on safety precautions to avoid unfortunate disasters.

The IBEDC Chief Operating Officer, Engr. John Ayodele, gave the charge against the backdrop of increasing trading activities under high-tension wires.

In Osogbo, the State capital, mechanic shops, block industries, car wash, PoS and petty trading are common features sighted under high-tension wires along the Power-Line and ring road.

Ayodele pleaded with residents to take safety precautions as very important and pleaded with those trading under high-tension wires to move away to safe areas.

While felicitating with Muslims on Eid-L-Fitri celebration, he charged them to imbibe lessons of the Holy month of Ramadan and assured that there would be uninterrupted supply of electricity during the Sallah holiday.

He pleaded with residents not engage quacks to fix faults and assured that IBEDC technical crew would be available to rectify any fault that may arise during this period.

He cautioned those in the habit of harassing IBEDC staff while going about their lawful duties to desist, saying the firm would explore all available legal options to seek redress should any of its staff become a victim of harassment.

Ayodele added: “IBEDC is aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying uninterrupted services during the holidays, so, we are committed to ensuring this as much as is within our remit and control.

“It is also important that other safety precautions such as proper supervision of children to prevent electrical accidents.”

Engr. Ayodele urged customers to take advantage of its hassle-free payment platforms: Fetswallet, Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, Jumia and USSD, to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said: “Our payment centers will remain open during the holidays from 9am-3pm daily to attend to customers for bill payment, vending, enquiries and complaints, customers can reach us via our Customers care lines 07001239999 which will be open all through the holidays.”