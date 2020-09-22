The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Plc has apologised to its customers in Mowe, Ibafo and Magboro over the poor supply of electricity in the area.

The Chief Operating Officer, Engr. John Ayodele, said the dismal power situation being experienced in those communities is a shared challenge between IBEDC and the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Ayodele explained that the three communities get their supply from Oke-Aro 132KV/33KV Transmission Station, with allocation by TCN for that area at 13MW, whereas the communities require about 40MW.

He said because the TCN cannot allocate the energy required to serve all the customers in the communities, the only option at this time is to deploy intensive load management, thereby ensuring that customers have equal hours of daily supply.

Ayodele said: “Another major challenge is that the 33KV, which is a straight network, is solely under the control of the TCN.

“Whenever there is a fault, the normal routine is that our Engineers must get an approval from the TCN before repairs can commence and this process is a bit challenging.

“Also depending on the nature of the fault and the terrain of the network affected, the process becomes more cumbersome.”

Ayodele further explained that IBEDC is working on the reconstruction of the old Owode-Egba network to enable some of the communities benefit from the newly commissioned Abeokuta Transmission Station at Kobape.

He said: “We are also appealing to our unmetered customers in this locality to take advantage of the Meter Asset Provider Scheme to get metered.

“Our staff are on strict schedules to ensure that customers issues are promptly addressed.”