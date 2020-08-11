In line with its commitment to improve customer experience and further promote excellent service delivery, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company PLC IBEDC, has created 13 new Customer Care Offices in Ogun State as the first phase of this initiative.

The newly-created offices are to ensure easier accessibility and convenience for customers.

The firm said this will lead to stronger interactions/feedback and facilitate robust/quick responses to customers’ enquiries and complaints.

Speaking at the launch of the offices, the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Engr. John Ayodele, noted that the expansion of its Customer Care Offices was a deliberate attempt to bring services closer to the customers.

Ayodele said: “As a customer-oriented company, we are constantly developing initiatives and services that deliberately bring us closer to the customers, right where they live or do business.”

He explained that the offices are strategically located across Ogun State: Owode-Yewa, Itele, Ilogbo, Magboro, Ogijo, Ilaro, Ifo, Mowe, Imo, Ago-Iwoye, Ijebu-Ife, Ashimolowo and Olumo communities.

He further noted that the offices are located far from the regional office in Abeokuta to remove the stress of travelling long distances to get complaints resolved.

He also urged customers to take advantage of the Customer Care office nearest to them to enjoy better and faster service in addition to the 24/7 Customer Care platforms: 07001239999 and [email protected].

Ayodele said this was the first phase of the initiative across its franchise.