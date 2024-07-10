IBEDC announces availability of meters for customers, warns against paying to unauthorised agents

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), on Wednesday, announced the availability of meters following the recent acquisition of a new stock through the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme.

According to the power company, the initiative is aimed at improving service delivery and addressing concerns over estimated billing among our valued customers.

A statement by the acting Managing Director of IBEDC, Engr. Francis Agoha, said customers are encouraged to register for meter acquisition through the dedicated platform at msms.ibedc.com.

“This platform has been designed under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme to ensure a seamless and secure metering experience for all our customers.

“In light of recent reports regarding unauthorized individuals collecting cash payments for meters and other services, Engr. Francis Agoha strongly advises IBEDC customers against making cash payments to third parties.

“To safeguard your transactions, we recommend visiting our official website at msms.ibedc.com for meter registration and payments.

“IBEDC provides multiple secure payment options including IBEDCpay, USSD,24-hour Self-Service Kiosks, IRecharge, and Fets Wallet, designed to facilitate convenient and secure customer transactions.

“For those who must make cash payments due to limited access to online services, Engr. Agoha underscores the importance of obtaining a valid receipt for every transaction. “Ensure the receipt issued bears the customer’s copy to prevent any potential fraud.

“We urge all customers to exercise caution and refrain from engaging with unauthorized agents claiming to represent IBEDC.

“For further inquiries or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact IBEDC customer service at 07001239999 or visit www.ibedc.com.,” the statement read.

