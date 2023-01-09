Aide speaks on Babangida’s health as he jets out of Nigeria

Former military President, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has travelled to Germany for medical check-up, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi, media aide and close family confidant, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Abdullahi told NAN: “I did not discuss with Oga before he left Nigeria and where he had travelled to and why.

“I know he is due for a medical check up because recently he has not gone for it.

“Therefore I believe that he travelled to Germany on Saturday for the medical check-up.”

He said that he cannot give more details about the trip since he did not discuss it with his boss before he travelled out of the country.

Abdullahi assured the public that there was no cause for alarm as the former leader had only travelled for a routine medical check-up.