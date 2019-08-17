Former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has sued for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of their age and ethno-religious inclination.

Babangida, popularly called IBB, made the remark on Saturday at his Hilltop residence in Minna, while entertaining guests during his 78 birthday anniversary.

He said: “My prayer is that Nigeria should remain as one indivisible nation.

“Therefore, I call on all Nigerians to work for the unity and development of the country as there is no other home like Nigeria.”

Similarly, in a press statement on Saturday signed by Niger governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, described IBB as a unifying factor in the country.

IBB, born August 17, 1941 was the military President of Nigeria between Aug. 27, 1985 and August 26, 1993.

He previously served as Chief of Army Staff from January 1984 to August 1985.