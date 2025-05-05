Ibas to military officers: Provide practical solutions to security challenges

The Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has charged participants of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) to develop practical solutions to insecurity issues in their study tour reports.

He gave the advice when the Senior Course 47 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Ibas, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika, stressed that internal security without proper feedback mechanisms from the security agencies would be an illusion for the state and the country.

He emphasised the significance of gathering credible intelligence to address insecurity, noting that security challenges negatively impact economic productivity, reduce government revenue, and deter investments.

The Administrator urged the participants to ensure that their interactions with security agencies and other stakeholders translate into practical, actionable strategies for enhancing security operations.

Ibas expressed confidence that the study would contribute to both academic scholarship and the broader security framework necessary for a safer Rivers State.

Earlier, the Team Leader and Director of Logistics, AFCSC Jaji, Comdr S. O. Abdularaheen, explained that the study tour was part of the 2025 research on the Nigerian environment as it relates to national security concerns.

According to Abdularaheen, his team was one of nine groups currently on a study tour across selected states in Nigeria.

He said that the team was guided by the theme: “Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security.”

Abdularaheen said that their findings would be compiled into a research paper for the college with recommendations expected to be adopted by relevant government agencies and organizations for implementation.

