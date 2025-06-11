Ibas presents N1.48trn Rivers 2025 Budget, laments sabotage

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Mr. Ibok-Ete Ibas, on Tuesday presented the proposed 1.48 trillion 2025 budget for the state before the House of Representatives, revealing a bold fiscal framework to restore infrastructure, improve social services, and drive inclusive development under the ongoing state of emergency.

He, however, lamented a lack of cooperation from some suspended state officials, which he said hindered comprehensive budget planning.

The budget, totalling N1.48 trillion in expenditure with a projected N1.4 trillion in revenue, was transmitted to the National Assembly following presidential approval after the Supreme Court rules on the legality of the Rivers State 2025 appropriation process.

It reflects strategic priorities in line with the Rivers State Development Plan 2017–2027.

In his opening remarks, Ibas thanked the committee for its dedication, saying “We in Rivers State are most grateful for your commitment. Despite your tight schedules, you have shown unwavering resolve to fulfil your constitutional duties.”

“Regrettably, some state officials withheld critical information required to ensure a more complete capture of expenditures already undertaken during the first quarter of the fiscal year by the suspended administration,” Ibas disclosed.

He added that despite the challenges, the budget framework was revised to lawfully ratify those expenditures while ensuring transparency and alignment with national appropriation standards.

The administrator highlighted several major allocations:

N324.5 billion for infrastructure and transportation projects; N55 billion to relocate and expand Rivers State University Teaching Hospital; N50 billion for zonal hospital upgrades; N38.85 billion for shoreline protection and erosion control; N30 billion for zonal secondary schools and N5.75 billion for primary school rehabilitation; N2.5 billion for women’s economic empowerment and N3 billion for youth resource centers; N20 billion to recapitalise Rivers State Microfinance Bank for MSME support;N117 billion in pension, gratuities, and employee benefits.

“God willing, every Rivers citizen with a great idea, carefully thought out and well-planned, will find the funding required to turn their dreams into successful ventures, irrespective of tribe, ethnicity, or political divide,” Ibas declared.

Responding, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Rivers State oversight, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, commended Ibas for the detailed presentation and affirmed the committee’s readiness to partner with the administrator in restoring peace and development to Rivers State.

“I want to especially thank you and let you know that this committee is committed to working with you to restore stability, peace, growth, and development in Rivers State.

“Rivers has always been a shining example of what is possible with good leadership, and that is why this commitment is here,” Ihonvbere said.

He emphasised the importance of proper scrutiny of the proposed figures, stating: “We will scrutinise the budget. We will invite you to send your relevant officials for a proper defence of the budget. Since we are committed to joining hands with you to get Rivers State back on track, we are not going to cut corners.”

Ihonvbere also noted key social welfare components in the budget, such as women’s empowerment and pensions for retirees, describing them as necessary and people-centred interventions.

“These are areas that touch people’s lives, and we know the plight of their families. We appreciate you for making these bold commitments,” he added.

The committee is expected to begin further budget defence sessions in the coming weeks, as lawmakers continue reviewing the proposal to ensure fiscal discipline, accountability, and effective implementation in line with the emergency governance structure.

