Ibas pouring petrol on fire Tinubu sent him to quench – Briggs

Niger Delta human rights activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, says the actions of the Rivers State Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, are contrary to what President Bola Tinubu said he sent him to do.

The activist made her position known when she appeared on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Monday.

Briggs said: “First of all, I can assure you that he is pouring petrol on a fire Mr. President believes that was on.

“So, he was told to come and pour water on that fire, to quench it.

“Well, he has done nothing of the sort.

“I have told you that he has removed people who were constitutionally and democratically in governance.

“There were no issues, and he came along and removed everybody.

“Even in the government house, it is alleged that he has removed the pictures of Siminalayi Fubara.

“I repeat Siminalayi Fubara remains the governor of Rivers State.”

Briggs accused Ibas of currently overseeing violence in Rivers State, saying that the retired military chief is not welcomed in the state.

The rights activist said although the President stated the state of emergency would last for six months, it doesn’t mean he can’t change his mind and return everything to the status quo before the stipulated time.

