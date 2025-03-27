Ibas inaugurates, charges new SSG to restore public trust to Rivers

Rivers’ Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has charged the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to critically drive the vision of restoring law, order and public trust to the state.

Ibas made the remark in a statement issued after the swearing-in of Prof Ibibia Worika as the new SSG in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

During the event, the Administrator also charged Worika to ensure that every policy, decision and action was in consonance with his administration’s mandate to restore law and order.

He urged him to ensure the stabilisation of the polity and the creation of the necessary conditions for the restoration of democratic institutions and representations in the state.

According to Ibas, to our new SSG, the task ahead is onerous, but your track record leaves no doubt in our minds that you will prove your mettle.

‘’Rivers State needs your intellect, grit and unweaving dedication; together, we will write a new chapter of progress for this great state.’’

Ibas said that the SSG should get to work as there was no time to settle down, reminding him that the civil servants were critical stakeholders in his administration.

He urged him to work with them to ensure that the state continued to function effectively during his administration.

The Administrator recalled his maiden address in the state during which he pledged commitment to delivering an effective governance that was anchored on transparency, accountability and service.

He urged the SSG to brace up to the demands of his office, and offer his best service as required.

Ibas, however, called on the Permanent Secretaries and civil servants to cooperate and support his administration for the achievement of their collective objectives.

