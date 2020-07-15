A socio-cultural group, Good Governance in Ibarapa, on Wednesday urged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to appoint an indigene of Ibarapa as the Rector of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

The group’s request was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan and jointly signed by its President, Ganiu Owoseni, and Secretary, John Oyegoke.

According to the statement, the zone equally has qualified personnel doing brilliantly in different sectors both nationally and internationally.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ibarapa, which comprises the three local government areas of Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East and Ibarapa North, is a geopolitical zone in the state.

“Prof. G. Farinu, a professor from LAUTECH and a native of Ibadan was the pioneer Rector from 2006-2011, while Chief Saka Balogun from Ogbomosho was the pioneer Governing Council Chairman,” the statement said.

It said no Ibarapa indigene was a member of either the Management or Governing Council of the institution.

The group said Prof. Gbemiga Adewale, who succeeded Farinu as acting Rector and later Rector from 2011 to 2019, hailed from Ibadan, while Chief S. Soarez, the Governing Council Chairman from 2011 to 2015, was from Ibadan.

It said that Prof. Lateef Sanni, who succeeded Soarez from 2017 to 2019, was equally from Ibadan, adding that succession for Adewale became controversial when his tenure lapsed in 2019.

The group, however, expressed appreciation to the governor on the recent reappointment of Prof. Sanni as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the sole agricultural institution in the state.

It said: “We appreciate the reappointment of Prof. Sanni.

“This is because he was so impressive, accommodating and progressive; but we believe that for fairness and transparency, the time for a rector from the Ibarapa axis at OYSCATECH is now.

“Ibarapa equally has qualified personnel doing brilliantly well in different sectors both nationally and internationally. As a listening governor, we believe in you.”

The group commended Makinde for his initiatives, especially in the area of education.

It said: “You have finally restored a permanent industrial harmony in our state-owned tertiary institutions due to the restoration of 100 per cent salary, prompt payment of monthly salaries and arrears on the 25th of every month.

“This is highly commendable as the economy of host communities has equally been restored.

“We equally appreciate the recent pronouncement of the newly constituted governing council members of these tertiary institutions.

“This is coming at the right time and will go a long way in addressing various management issues peculiar to each institution.”