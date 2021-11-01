Ibakatv, Glo to launch ‘Subscription With Free Data’ product

Ibakatv.com, a Video On Demand OTT streaming service that offers a library of premium Nollywood movies and TV series, has partnered with leading Nigeria telecommunications giant, Glo on a new entertainment service starting this December.

The new product: “Subscription with free Data,” is a no restrictions offering done in partnership with Glo Nigeria.

It will be officially launched on December 5, 2021 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja by 5pm.

According to Blessing Idornigie, MD, Ibaka Entertainment Limited, the new laudable initiative will allow new or existing Glo subscribers that download Ibakatv mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple Store to sign up using their Glo line and enjoy an amazing free data offer that allows users to stream, download movies and surf the internet with no restrictions.

Idornigie said: “Imagine a subscription as little as N600 a week that gives you 3GB of data for free without restriction, or N2,000 per month to give you 4.1GB for free.

“There’s also a subscription plan of N5,000 that gives you 13.25GB data for free, also without restrictions, and more offerings like that.

“This is what we are offering come December 5.

“At Ibakatv, we have recently been investing heavily in improving our platform, all in a bid to satisfy our subscribers’ needs and offer them an excellent entertainment experience.

“Through our partnership with Appmastery, a software development company based in Canada, we have been able to successfully build a platform, developed with the latest cutting-edge technology that can compete with any ‘Video On Demand’ platform in the world.”

Over the years, Ibakatv.com has been a leading platform in the business of subscription-based VOD OTT streaming service.

Targeted at Africans in Africa and in the diaspora, Ibakatv started on YouTube in 2012 as a YouTube premium partner in Sahara Africa then later launched its own platform in 2014.

Among other things, users enjoy an amazing GUI interface, easy navigation, easy signup process and personalised profiles, seamless casting functionality, flexible payment solutions, compatibility on any browsable device, and customised online streaming functionality that allows you stream or download content on low or high quality and more.