Ibadan shuts down as Segun Oni, Alaafin of Oyo, others joins Peller in celebrating mum + photos

Mass attendance of dignitaries has been recorded at the 70th birthday celebration of Shina Peller’s mother, Alhaja Silifat Adeboyin Abeo, aka Lady Peller, as movers and shakers from royal, political and economic spheres graced the occasion.

Recall that Lady Peller was the pretty wife of the late Africa’s foremost magician, Prof. Moshood Abiola Peller, who has been in the social scene for over 40 years and still rocking it.

She was also partner with late Prof. Peller as they both performed magic side-by-side all over the world.

Witnesses at the event also testified that Lady Peller is a virtuous and selfless woman who treat not only her children well, but takes care of many whom she is not even related with.

Royal fathers who graced the event included the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi; Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiyu Adekunle Salau; and Oba Saheed Elegushi.

Also in attendance were: Senator Gbenga Babalola, representing Oyo North Senatorial District; Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni; Hon. Oladimeji Wasiu Dauda; NairaBet founder, Otunba Akin Alabi; Ace musician, Yinka Ayefele; Salawa Abeni; Madam Laraba Gloria Shoda; Bayo Adelabu; AIG Tunji Alapeni; Sule Abiola; Otunba Lekan Osifeso; Alhaji Mai Mala Buni; Madam Hannah Ogunesan; Hon. Abayomi Oke; Hon. Ajiboye Omodewu; Ogbeni Abisoye Fagade; Kayode Thomas; and Ayo Animashaun among others.