Ibadan Poly lecturer to participate in 44th Chess Olympiad in India

A lecturer with the Polytechnic Ibadan, Adegboyega Adebayo, is billed to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled for Chennai, India.

The institution’s Registrar, Modupe Fawale, disclosed this in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Soladoye Adewole, on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to the registrar, Adebayo is a lecturer in the Department of Geology.

Fawale quoted the Nigeria Chess Federation as saying that ”Adebayo is the highest rated player in Nigeria” and he is expected to join others at the training camp preceding the Olympiad.

She said that the Secretary General of the Federation, Olabowale Adeosun in a letter addressed to the institution Rector, Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi, noted that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development had given approval for 15 days training camp for all chess players that will participate in the championship.

”Adebayo, who has been given approval to participate in the National Assignment by the Authorities of school, is expected to depart the country for the event along with other participants as scheduled by the Nigeria Chess Federation,” she said.

The tournament is to be held from July 28 to August 10, 2022.