Ibadan mob sets suspected motorcycle thieves ablaze

An Ibadan, Oyo State mob set two men ablaze on Thursday for attempting to snatch a commercial motorcycle from the rider.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria that a third member of the gang escaped from the mob action.

He said the suspects stole a motorcycle in the area on Tuesday after killing its rider.

He added that they were chased to the point at which they were set ablaze after fleeing from the point at which they snatched the bike.

The spokesman, Oyo State Police Command, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said investigations into the matter had started.