Ibadan King’smen applaud Yoruba Obas for solidarity with Olubadan, declare fasting

Ibadan intellectuals and sociocultural group, otherwise known as Ibadan King’smen (Egbe Bobajiro), has applauded the concern shown by the spectrum of Yoruba Obas to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, in his spirited efforts to resist the recent unprecedented enthronement and elevation of 21 kings in a single day in Ibadan by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The group said this in a press statement in Ibadan.

The statement, signed by a former Acting Secretary-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, who doubles as the Convener, Olatunji Oladejo, and the Secretary, Dr. Adams Akewula, on Sunday decried Ajimobi’s efforts at changing the cherished traditional values of Ibadan.

They described it as “misguided approach to desecrate the most globally acknowledged republican and democratic ascension to the throne of Olubadan of Ibadan”.

The Ibadan King’smen also warned the current leadership of the CCII to desist forthwith from giving “blanket support for the unsolicited gesture of more Obas in Ibadanland”, regretting that “the development did not only come to us as a surprise but also negates all our known customs and agelong tradition of this great land of honour for centuries”.

Wondering why such undue interference was not meted out to the Queen of England by the English people considered as advanced in democracy and all human development index, the group chastised the government for unduly dabbling into a matter that had historical antecedent devoid of bickering and unnecessary rancour in Yorubaland and by extension across the monarchical arrangements globally.

While thanking the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrashid Akanbi, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, and other eminent Nigerians, including the newly-appointed Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams, for publicly identifying with the Olubadan in these trying times, the Ibadan King’smen also commended the Council of Ibadan Authentic Mogajis for its avowed commitment to joining forces with well meaning Ibadan indigenes at home and abroad in safeguarding “our heritage”.

Describing the recent news reports that some executive members of Ibadan Mogajis had been warned by some faceless individuals to desist from going to the palace of Olubadan at Popoyemoja as the height of absurdity, the group called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to launch a special investigation into the matter because of the potential escalation of such crises if not urgently nipped in the bud.

Also, to arrest the recurrence of the ugly trend of invasion of the palace of the Olubadan by the yet-to-be apprehended gunmen and strengthen the peace in the land, the Ibadan King’smen called for seven days prayers and fasting by all well meaning sons and daughters of Ibadanland and spirited residents of the city, to engender peace and tranquility in the land, renowned for its accommodating spirit.

The group therefore admonished all religious leaders to coordinate the fasting and prayers in their respective denominations, starting from October 24, 2017.