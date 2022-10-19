Ibadan court remands man, 20, for alleged robbery, murder

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that one Ajibola Olaoye, 20, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged armed robbery and murder.

Olaoye, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

The magistrate, O. A. Akande did not take the plea of the suspect for lack of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 14 for mention.

The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the suspect allegedly committed the offences on May 29, at 1. 45 a.m, at Omitade community, along the old Ife Road, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Olaoye and others at large while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons invaded the house of one Mustafa Diran.

He also alleged that Olaoye attempted to dispossess Diran of his cell phones, laptops and car.

He said that the suspect allegedly and unlawfully caused the death of one Semiu Hussien, 50, by shooting him on the chest.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and 6, 2(B) of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004.