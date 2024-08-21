Ibadan Court remands five over alleged ritual killing

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday remanded a 60-year-old woman and four men for allegedly killing two men for ritual purposes.

The defendants are: Rasheedat Akanji, 60, Mohammed Adekunle, 39, Muniru Salaudeen, 64, Ismaeel Olalekan, 44, and Sanmi Obaleye, 41.

They are standing trial on six counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and interfering with dead bodies.

The Magistrate, Adebola Adeola, however, did not take the plea of the defendants due to lack of jurisdiction.

She, however, ordered that the defendants be remanded at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan, after the charge was read.

Adeola, ordered that the case file be forwarded to the office of the Directorate for Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case until October 22 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that the defendants on August 7, at noon, at Seriki Olorisaoko area, Moniya, Ibadan, conspired and committed the offences.

According to her, the defendants unlawfully caused the death of two people, Malik Kareem, 28, and Sodiq Adekola, 29, by hitting them on the head with a big stone.

She said that the defendants thereafter dismembered the bodies of the victims and sold them for ritual purposes.

“The defendants between February and August 9, allegedly conspired together and improperly and indecently interfered with the dead bodies of Malik Kareem, and Sodiq Adekola and several others who they allegedly killed.

“The dead bodies were allegedly dismembered and sold for money ritual purpose,” Oladoyin said.

She said that the offences contravened Sections 242 (1) (b) 319, 324 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

