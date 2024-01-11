Ibadan court remands fake doctor who allegedly drowned day-old-baby in canal

An Ibadan Family Court sitting at Iyaganku remanded a fake doctor, Olarewaju Oludele (50), at the Agodi Correctional Centre on Thursday for allegedly causing the death of a baby boy.

He allegedly drowned the baby in a canal.

The magistrate, O. O. Ogunkanmi who did not take Oludele’s plea for lack of jurisdiction sent the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter till March 4 for mention.

Police arraigned Oludele before the court on three counts of impersonation, abduction and murder.

Prosecuting counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that Oludele committed the offence on December 28, 2023 at His Mercy Hospital, Akinyele, Ibadan.

She said the fake doctor took the baby boy delivered of his mother in the hospital without her consent and drowned him in a canal.

Adedeji also told the court that Oludele falsely presented himself to the mother as a qualified doctor to defraud her and to defraud other members of the public.

The offences, she said, ran afoul of the Criminal Codes of Oyo State (2000) and were punishable by three years imprisonment for impersonation; 14 years for abduction and death sentence for murder.